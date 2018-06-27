Artist wanted to create piece for Crossing at Tahoe Valley

Want your art showcased on South Shore? Now is your chance.

Sutter Capital Group, the company behind the renovations at the revamped Crossing at Tahoe Valley, is working alongside art curator Molly Stroud to bring an all-new piece to the center after its rebranding efforts began approximately two years ago.

"The ownership has wanted to do this since they acquired the property. When they started sketching out plans to rebrand, a public art component was always involved in that. Since they got the major pieces of renovation out of the way now, they have time to focus on the art component," Stroud said.

Stroud and Sutter Capital Group released a request for proposals (RFP) on May 15 of this year, calling for local artists to submit artwork that would be showcased at The Crossing at Tahoe Valley on the western edge of the property, where the lawn is adjacent to U.S. 50 and California Route 89.

The artwork is in essence a representation of the center's multi-million dollar renovation.

"Rebranding is a big part of it, and then the other thing is the whole ethos of the center is to be this gathering space for the Tahoe local community, and Sutter Capital is really trying to tap into all aspects of that," said Stroud.

As for specific guidelines regarding the artwork, much of it is open-ended.

"In my experience, it's best to let the artist dictate what makes sense and use their true expression," said Stroud, adding that the art must be durable and suitable for all types of weather. "Those are the basic guidelines — we do want the artist to create and dictate what the art should be. We're open to all different mediums."

Artists have until Sunday, July 1, to submit project proposals. Stroud and Sutter Capital Group will then select a winner and work with him or her on installing the artwork — a process that will conclude by Thursday, Nov. 15.

The new art will replace the sculpture currently displayed on the property's lawn, but the latter artwork will not be leaving the Crossing.

"We're going to move the existing sculpture to the plaza area, the center of this project," said Stroud. "It's still in a permanent, visible space. With the rebranding of the center we wanted to refresh the artwork, and that's why it's moved."

While the RFP is only looking for one piece of art at this time, Stroud sees a potential for more additions in the future.

"Sutter Capital Group is a big patron of art and loves working with global artists wherever the projects are. They'd very likely commission other artworks for the Crossing," noted Stroud.

Visit http://www.hammerrealestategroup.com/the-crossing-at-tahoe-valley to view the RFP and learn how to submit artwork for the project. Questions should be addressed to Stroud at molly@hammerrealestategroup.com.

Additional information about the Crossing is available at http://www.crossingattahoevalley.com.