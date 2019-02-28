Tahoe Rim Trail Association offering backcountry safety courses

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering courses designed to help keep people safe while in the backcountry.

Courses range from snow camping 101, where guides will train participants on inter weather trip planning, back country cooking and staying warm.

The course starts March 2 and then brings students out to the wilderness March 16-17 to test their skills. Cost is $130 for TRTA members and $150 for nonmembers.

Rim Trail members also will conduct a two-day wilderness first aid course, including both classroom and field demonstrations.

The cost is $235 for members and $265 for nonmembers.

Contact the Tahoe Rim Trail Association at info@tahoerimtrail.org or 775-298-4485 or visit http://www.tahoerimtrail.com.