Bass Camp Festival, Inc. debuts beachfront electronic music gig at Tahoe Beach Retreat

Bass Camp Festival, Inc. is back — and with an all-new event.

For the first time ever, the company behind the multi-day party known as Bass Camp Festival is bringing the fun lakeside with Bass Camp on the Beach, a one-day bash scheduled for Saturday, July 14.

"The event will include popular national headliners that have been part of Bass Camp events since the inception," noted Paul Reder, founder of Bass Camp Festival, Inc. "Given that Bass Camp originated here in Lake Tahoe, to come back here on the shores and do something on the water is pretty special."

Bass Camp on the Beach takes place at Tahoe Beach Retreat and features seven hours of entertainment, including several DJs and a silent disco. Ticket-purchasing attendees receive a wireless headset upon arrival, granting access to the sounds of electronic music artists including Kill Paris, Joyzu, Banditoz, DJ Bird, Nandez and Niko.

The entire lineup of Bass Camp on the Beach will be silent to public ears: While the event takes place on the beach next to the venue's Tiki Bar, one must possess a headset in order to enjoy the music.

Because it's a silent disco, the family-friendly, day-long event can run later into the evening without causing major noise disturbances.

"For us to be able to do a Bass Camp event with amplified sound, it's going to have to be loud. We're called Bass Camp; people would expect that. With headphones we can get as loud as we want and no one can hear it. It's going to be fun," Reder noted. "It's actually a really cool experience; the sound quality of the headsets has gotten really good."

Aside from the music, event attendees (and the public) have access to a vendor village, food menu and beverage trucks from 3-10 p.m. While beachgoers must purchase a ticket to receive a headset and enjoy the live entertainment, the venue will remain open to the public.

Bass Camp on the Beach comes to South Lake Tahoe in lieu of the multi-day Bass Camp Festival, which will not return to the region for the second year in a row due to a lack of venue.

As anyone familiar with Bass Camp Festival, Inc. knows, the company's title event did not return to South Shore in 2017 after four consecutive years of providing electronic music fans with a loaded lineup of acts.

"Last year we skipped due to the massive snows we had. The grounds we were planning on doing the festival on wouldn't support the stage because of wet grounds and snow, and there was no other alternative that late in the game," Reder noted.

While the Bass Camp Festival, Inc. team has since been working on venue terms with "a local ski resort" — Reder would not disclose the exact location — and permits with the United States Forest Service, the details will not be finalized in time to hold the flagship event in 2018. According to Reder, guests can look forward to the multi-day festival's return in 2019.

Get the latest information about Bass Camp Festival, Inc. and its events at http://www.basscampfest.com.