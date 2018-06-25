Best of Tahoe event invites community to celebrate winners

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is hosting its inaugural Best of Tahoe celebration in Stateline Thursday and the public is invited to partake in the festivities.

The free event, sponsored by Lake Tahoe AleWorX, will take place June 28 at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

“We would love for the community to come out and support your local businesses for a night of fun and celebration. Nothing fancy. Just good ole fun,” Tribune Publisher Rob Galloway wrote in a recent column.

At the event, the Tribune will announce the winners of 20 distinct categories that are representative of the Tahoe culture. The top three in each of those categories have been invited to attend the event.

Typically the Tribune announces the complete results — this year included more than 100 categories — in a publication distributed around the July 4 holiday. That will continue this year with results published on July 4, however, attendees at the event will have an opportunity to snag a sneak peek of the results.

The event also will feature prizes, including a VIP American Century Championship celebrity golf package that includes two tickets to the event, two VIP passes to the Pitbull concert, dinner for two directly ahead of the concert and an offer from RAH Hair Studio.

The event is free and open to the public.