‘Best of Tahoe’ finishers a great place to look for Valentine’s Day options

This heart, made out of wine corks and displaying a blue Lake Tahoe, hangs at Cafe Fiore.

Provided / Pat Reilly Harbo

Looking for the best options this Valentine’s Day at Lake Tahoe?

Look no further than the reigning 2019 “Best of Tahoe” finishers.

As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories.

For the men who want to do the flower thing right: Best Florist.

1. Enchanted Florist

2. Thran’s Flower Shop

3. Twine & Dandy

For those of you lovebirds lucky enough to have the day off: Best Day Spa.

1. Mountain Soulscape

2. BioSpirit Day Spa

3. Edgewood Tahoe

If you need sprucing up for that dinner date: Best Hair Salon.

1. RAH Hair Studio

2. Imagine Salon

3. Acqua Hair Design

If you’re thinking about the pre-game: Best Cocktails.

1. The Loft

2. The Social House

3. Chart House

For those looking to take romance to 11: Most Romantic Restaurant.

1. Café Fiore

2. Edgewood Tahoe

3. Evan’s American Gourmet

For those who didn’t make reservations to the above: Best Dinner.

1. Primo’s Italian Bistro

2. Chart House

3. Edgewood Bistro

For the scrambler who can’t find a table anywhere: Best Cheap Meal.

1. Jalisco’s

2. My Thai Cuisine

3. Big Daddy’s Burgers

For the after dinner enthusiasts (it is Friday after all): Best Night Scene.

1. The Loft

2. Arty Party @ Harrah’s

3. Tahoe Club Crawl

For everyone else who just wants to go home after dinner: Best Liquor Store.

1. BevMo!

2. Dart Beverage Center

3. Ski Run Liquor

Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at the Tahoe Daily Tribune.