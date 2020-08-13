Black Ice Theater Co. performs ‘Broadway Live’ from Cassidy Boathouse

The performers are rehearsing for upcoming shows. They will be performing Broadway hits like Cabaret, Chicago, Grease, Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia, Rent and more.

Provided / Black Ice Theater Co.

South Lake Tahoe’s Black Ice Theater Co. is performing “Broadway Live” from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Cassidy Boathouse.

Due to the pandemic, the theater had to close its doors to the public, but they have adapted to still bring performances to theater fans.

The live performance will be socially-distanced and outdoors. They will be performing Broadway hits like Cabaret, Chicago, Grease, Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia, Rent and more. The event is free, but donations will be accepted. To tip, Venmo to @blackicebroadway.

All donations will go towards keeping the theatre alive during the pandemic. This performance is only for Kayaks, paddle boarders or boaters that can view the performance from the lake.

The Cassidy Boathouse is located at 961 Lakeview Ave. Upcoming shows will be located at different venues.

For information about future shows of “Broadway Live” visit their Facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/pg/BlackIceTahoe/events/.

For more information, visit http://www.blackicetheatreco.com.