Boil water notice lifted for Cave Rock, Skyland Water System on Lake Tahoe East Shore
May 21, 2018
A precautionary boil water notice issued for Cave Rock and Skyland Water System on May 17 has been lifted.
Several rounds of bacteriological testing showed clean samples, according to an announcement from Douglas County on Saturday.
The county issued the warning, a requirement by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, after a computer error at the Cave Rock water treatment plant Wednesday, May 16.
The notice, which was issued the following day, was a precautionary measure.
