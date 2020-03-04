Busy first day of filing in Douglas County

A dozen candidates filed for office before noon on the first day of filing, including three Republicans for Douglas County commission.

Mark Gardner and Walt Nowosad were both there when the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer rolled up the windows.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Gardner is challenging District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh of Ruhenstroth.

“As I’ve walked precincts within the county and listened to the voters, it has become abundantly clear that they feel the same way I do,” he said in a statement. “They share my concern of over-growth, a loss of our rural nature, a clogged Highway 395 through Gardnerville-Minden, and misplaced use of our precious and limited financial resources.”

Nowosad, who lives in Sunridge, is seeking County Commissioner Barry Penzel’s seat on the board.

A retired Navy chief, Nowosad said he supports a modified growth ordinance, he’s against Park’s 2,500 houses, and is not satisfied that we have enough water resources to support the current rate of growth.

Gardner and Nowosad are among the advocates on the current Park petition.

Commissioner Dave Nelson filed for re-election on Monday morning.

“I am eager to serve the people of Douglas County for another four years,” he said. “I have added a commissioner voice for the people to the Douglas Board of County Commissioners. This is the main reason I ran in 2016. I felt the board was ignoring the people. I have been able to achieve some of my goals, such as getting rid of RDA No. 1, using actual numbers for budgeting purposes, expending more money for much needed road repairs, and championing restrained growth.”

School board Trustees Carey Kangas and Linda Gilkerson filed for re-election on Monday. Zephyr Cove resident Larry Sidney filed for the School Board Area 3 seat held by Keith Byer. Minden resident Tony Magnotta filed for Area 1 seat being vacated by Karen Chessell, who has hit term limits.

Filing will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 13 at the Clerk’s Office.

For information, visit govotedouglas.com.