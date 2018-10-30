California Tahoe Conservancy accepts $2.3M from Cal Fire to reduce wildfire risk

The California Tahoe Conservancy Board recently accepted a $2.3 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to fund high-priority forest health projects designed to combat climate change and reduce the risk of wildfires.

"The Conservancy is excited to use these funds to advance projects that will protect local communities and help improve the resilience of Tahoe's forests," Conservancy Board Member Larry Sevison said in a press release.

The Cal Fire grant provides the Conservancy up to $2,335,120 for fire prevention projects and related efforts as part of the Tahoe-Central Sierra Initiative. Led by the Tahoe Conservancy and Sierra Nevada Conservancy, the initiative aims to restore social and ecological resilience to forests and watersheds across a 2.4 million-acre landscape that includes the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The Conservancy plans to use the grant to fund fuel reduction and forest thinning projects in Burton Creek State Park and on the Conservancy's Dollar property in Placer County. The forest thinning efforts will also increase the resistance of the trees to bark beetles.

The funds also will enable the Conservancy to improve the use of biomass and wood produced by the basin's forest management projects. Additionally, the Cal Fire grant will support interagency research on how Tahoe's forest ecosystems are vulnerable to climate change impacts.

At the same meeting, the board decided to spend an additional $725,000 on the restoration of the former Tahoe Pines campground, an 8.1-acre site along the Upper Truckee River in Meyers. The Conservancy acquired the property in 2007.

Recommended Stories For You

The board also voted to allow the University of Nevada, Reno to continue operating two Alert Tahoe fire monitoring stations on conservancy lands for up to 25 more years.