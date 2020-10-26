Callie’s Cabin: Scent-sational essential oils to fight colds/flu this fall

Alternative cold and flu remedy with thermometer, eucalyptus oil, fresh ginger, orange and lemon fruit, cinnamon sticks and honey with medicinal hot drink on slate background.

People have been using essential oils to help ward off colds and flu bugs for centuries. Top health doctors know certain essential oils contain antiviral and antibacterial components for bolstering immunity.

During present-day at South Shore, germs are contracted wherever you go, be it at the workplace, store, or even your home with family and friends. Essential oils and their protective compounds may help guard you from getting sick this fall.

Here are essential oils that you can use to stave off viruses as part of your arsenal to stay well.

5 Oils to Bolster Your Immune System

No. 1 Eucalyptus. Eucalyptus oil is one of the best essential oils to keep the flu at because it apparently boosts your immune system.

What scent-sational Rx to use: Mix six drops of eucalyptus oil into a large pot of hot water. Cover your head with a lightweight towel and inhale the steam for a few minutes.

Why You’ll Feel Essentially Fine: Research shows that eucalyptus oil may be helpful because of its antiviral and antibacterial properties. Bronchitis, which is a viral health ailment that can be contagious, too, can be made less severe and recovery may be quicker than if one inhales eucalyptus oil.

No. 2 Lavender. During the fall and winter months when the temperature drops and we’re indoors more and closer to people, colds are common. But the right essential oil can help bolster your immunity and keep a miserable cold at bay.

What scent-sational Rx to use: Take a lavender-scented bath. Mix three drops of essential lavender oil with ¼ cup of jojoba or almond oil. Put the concoction into a tub filled with water. Enjoy.

Why You’ll Feel Essentially Fine: Lavender is a calming bacteria-fighting essential oil. Its anti-inflammatory compounds can help to keep you safeguarded against germs found on surfaces and the environment.

No. 3 Rosemary. When you have that irritating tickle in your throat and need to cough, well, its’ irritating. Hacking can hurt, too.

What scent-sational Rx to use: Combine four drops of rosemary essential oil into a diffuser or vaporizer. Or simply put the oil onto a handkerchief and take a whiff or two.

Why you’ll feel essentially fine: Rosemary can be an aid to lessen the need to cough with due credit to a compound called 1,8-cinole. It may calm the muscles in the respiratory system, preventing coughing.

No. 4 Lemon. Ouch! A sore throat is an unwelcome irritation of scratch pain when you talk and swallow. It can be a sign that you may be coming down with a cold or flu. (Refer to No. 1.) Or it could be caused by seasonal allergies or even talking too much.

What scent-sational Rx to use: Try putting one drop of lemon oil in 8 ounces of hot water. Add 1 teaspoon raw honey for taste. Repeat twice daily.

Why you’ll feel essentially fine: The oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This popular oil also may trigger saliva, which can keep the throat hydrated. Use the magical cure — you’ll be chatting soon.

No. 5 Sage. The primary compounds include the main antibacterial compounds, including a-pinene, camphor, b-pinene, and limonene, which may help lessen the risk of developing inflammation, and even protect again microbes.

What scent-sational Rx to use: Make a spray or lotion including sage oil isn’t a bad idea. Note to self: Bring a sage spray before entering hotel rooms when traveling, and at home after being around people.

Why you’ll feel essentially fine: Sage oil is a versatile essential oil. It can be used in a vaporizer to zap germs and fight viruses. You can use it diluted with a carrier oil such as olive oil. Sage is also a culinary oil, which means diluted you can use it (1 toothpick drop) in a soup or fish dish with garlic, another germ warrior.

The bottom line: Essential oils are not a cure-all but they can help you stay comfy and healthier. Find these and others at health food stores and online. (Adapted from The Healing Powers of Essential Oils.)

Cal Orey, M.A., is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, HonTey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, Essential Oils, Herbs and Spices) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.