Caltrans to activate new traffic light in South Lake Tahoe Tuesday
October 22, 2018
A new traffic light on U.S. 50 will go live starting tomorrow.
The light, located at the intersection of Lodi Avenue and U.S. 50, is part of the multi-year highway project stretching from the Y to Trout Creek Bridge.
According to Caltrans, the light will replace stop signs on both sides of Lodi Avenue. Traffic on U.S. 50 currently runs unimpeded through the intersection.
This work is part of the second year of constructing a $56 million water-quality and roadway improvement project that started in 2017.
New drainage systems are being added throughout the 2-mile stretch of highway to collect and treat stormwater runoff before it enters Lake Tahoe and the Truckee River.
