Campaigns to raise funds for 18-year-old with fractured vertebrae begin

Eighteen-year-old Rocky Beaty suffered a trampoline accident on Monday, May 28, which resulted in the fracture of his C6 and C7 vertebrae and severe injury to his spinal cord.

Beaty — a South Lake Tahoe local, active member at Sierra Community Church, drummer, gymnast and skier — was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, where he underwent surgery that lasted over four hours. The procedure involved removing bulging discs, fusing his vertebrae and placing two rods on his spine.

Now nearly two weeks after the incident, Beaty will be moved to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado for further rehabilitation.

In order to help the Beaty family with medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign and account at El Dorado Savings Bank (both titled Rocky's Road to Recovery) have been set up to raise funds.

Visit http://www.gofundme.com/Rocky-sRoadtoRecovery or any El Dorado Savings Bank location to donate. Donations can also be mailed to 942 Emerald Bay Road.