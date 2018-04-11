Cause of Stateline explosion still under investigation

The cause of a blast in Stateline that left a giant crater in the middle of U.S. 50 is still under investigation.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, a power component caught fire and exploded under the highway outside the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel. No injuries were reported.

As NV Energy continues to repair the underground electric systems, eastbound lanes remain open, but westbound traffic is being diverted around the casino corridor.

Drivers should expect some delays due to the detour.

"The cause is still under investigation," said Kristen Saibini, spokesperson for the utility company. "Work by NV Energy in that area is scheduled to be ongoing over the next two weeks to finalize permanent repairs."

NV Energy also will make the roadway repairs with a final inspection by the Nevada Department of Transportation "to ensure that is meets all roadway standards and specifications for driver safety," according to NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese.