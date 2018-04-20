Celebrating Earth Day on Tahoe’s North Shore

Earth Day is just around the corner: On Sunday, April 22, countless organizations will host events in support of environmental protection. But Tahoe's North Shore is getting a jump-start on celebrations.

The Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley on Saturday, April 21, featuring fun for the whole family from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. The yearly event not only provides live entertainment, but also educational opportunities for learning how to preserve and protect natural resources both locally and globally.

These informational booths include spotlights on watershed, health, forest health, pollution prevention, alternative energy, waste management and local art, among others, according to the Squaw Valley website.

The Squaw Valley-based festival also includes performances from reggae group Truth Cartel and soul/funk outfit The Sextones, along with Asha Dancers (world fusion dance) and a "Trashion" show (modeling outfits made of materials like gum wrappers and bubble wrap).

The Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Festival concludes with Citizens Climate Lobby's and Squaw Valley Institute's screening of "Saving Snow," a documentary focused on the impact of disappearing snow seasons.

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) will offer transportation from the event back to North Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and Truckee, according to the Tahoe Truckee Earth Day website — visit http://www.tahoetruckeeearthday.com for more information.

One day after Squaw Valley's celebration, Sunnyside Restaurant and Lodge hosts an event in collaboration with Alpenglow Sports, Klean Kanteen and Keep Tahoe Blue. Known as Keep Tahoe Straw-less, the community gathering begins at 4 p.m. and lasts three hours.

Klean Kanteen will give out reusable stainless steel straws and the League to Save Lake Tahoe (Keep Tahoe Blue) will show a short film that describes the impact of plastic straws on the environment. The Tahoe City-based event also features food and drink specials. Admission is free. Learn more online at http://www.sunnysidetahoe.com.