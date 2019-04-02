City of South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Wellness reach agreement to settle lawsuit

More than two years after initiating a lawsuit, Tahoe Wellness Cooperative has reached an agreement on a settlement offer with the city of South Lake Tahoe.

The agreement, approved on a 4-0 vote with Tahoe Wellness founder and South Lake Tahoe City Councilor Cody Bass abstaining from the vote, was announced after a closed session meeting Tuesday morning.

According to a read out of the terms shared by city attorney Heather Stroud, Tahoe Wellness Cooperative will agree to drop its appeal before the appellate court and waive any rights to challenge the city’s existing cannabis ordinance via referendum or lawsuit.

In exchange, the city affirmed its intent on allowing Tahoe Wellness to operate for adult use purposes for three years under the cannabis regulations adopted earlier this year.

During that time, Tahoe Wellness will have the ability to submit applications to expand its retail floor space — one of several sticking points that Tahoe Wellness' legal representation sought through negotiations with the city.

The agreement, which is contingent on court approval, would bring to a close a more than two year legal saga between Tahoe Wellness, South Lake Tahoe's only current legally operating cannabis business, and the city.

The cooperative filed the lawsuit after the city rejected a renewal application necessary for Tahoe Wellness to continue operating in December 2016.

Ultimately a superior court judge ruled in the city's favor, and Tahoe Wellness appealed the decision.

As the matter moved through the legal process, the previous City Council adopted new regulations for cannabis businesses. Arguing the new regulations would effectively force it out of business, Tahoe Wellness spearheaded a successful referendum of the regulations — effectively forcing City Council to come up with substantively different regulations.

Bass was elected to council in November in an election that saw all three incumbents swept out of office and three first-time councilors tapped to sit on the five-member body.

Earlier this year, council adopted new cannabis regulations allowing a limited number of businesses to operate within city limits. The city started accepting applications on March 11.

The application window closes Friday.

This story will be updated.