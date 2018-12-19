City of South Lake Tahoe announces holiday office hours, closures

The city of South Lake Tahoe announced its holiday schedule earlier today.

City offices will operate under the following hours.

Dec. 24 — closed; rec. center and pool close at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 — closed

Dec. 26 — normal business hours; pool open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (No H2O Class)

Dec. 31 — normal business hours; rec. center and pool close at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 — closed