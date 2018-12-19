 City of South Lake Tahoe announces holiday office hours, closures | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The city of South Lake Tahoe announced its holiday schedule earlier today.

City offices will operate under the following hours.

Dec. 24 — closed; rec. center and pool close at 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 — closed
Dec. 26 — normal business hours; pool open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (No H2O Class)
Dec. 31 — normal business hours; rec. center and pool close at 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 — closed