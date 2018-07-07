Craft beer taproom The Hangar opens on South Shore with dog park in the works

Nearly two years after the idea for it was conceived, The Hangar is now officially open.

South Shore's newest craft beer taproom opened its doors for friends and family on Saturday, June 30, and by the next day it was filled with a constant stream of people, according to Nate Riffle, who owns The Hangar with his business partner Jerry Seagreaves.

The pair's journey began when they signed a lease for the property located along the Upper Truckee River in August 2017. Riffle and Seagreaves had specific guidelines in mind for the renovations they wanted to make on 4 acres of land, which resulted in months of working on approvals and permits.

"We were like teenage girls saying, 'We need this!'" Riffle said. "We put a lot on the line, and it's been a long road."

Formerly the site of Tahoe Amusement Park, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd. is now home to a taproom and bottle shop that features approximately 30 beers on tap — and Riffle and Seagreaves are working to make The Hangar's offerings different than what is found elsewhere on South Shore.

"We're sourcing out smaller, rare, harder-to-get breweries that aren't standard here," Riffle noted, adding that he and Seagreaves have been driving back and forth from South Lake Tahoe to Santa Cruz, the Bay Area and Sacramento for beer distribution. "We're doing our damndest to have a unique portfolio."

While The Hangar's only alcoholic beverages are beers, the owners say the selection is comprised of "offerings for all palates." There are drinks for the connoisseurs on one end of the spectrum and "gateway beers" for those just getting involved in the craft beer scene on the other. (Tip: If you're not sure what to order, just ask — staff is willing and able to offer recommendations.)

The Hangar is both family- and dog-friendly, and its outdoor patio features picnic tables, fire pits and lawn games like bocce ball, horseshoes and cornhole. In the coming months — ideally by September — Riffle and Seagreaves will add a dog park to the mix.

"That's Phase 2," said Riffle. "Currently everything in the fence is a dog-friendly area. It's a big thing in our culture."

Stay up-to-date with The Hangar on Facebook (@thahangarlaketahoe) and Instagram (@thehangar_laketahoe). The taproom is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.