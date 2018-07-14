Death Ride closes Alpine highways

With hundreds of participants, the annual Tour of the California Alps will start closing highways in Alpine County at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Better known as the Death Ride, the tour will affect California Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89 over Monitor Pass and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

According to the California Department of Transportation, Ebbetts Pass will be closed the longest, until 3 p.m.

Monitor Pass will be closed until noon, while Highway 89 from Markleeville to the intersection from Highway 4 will be closed until noon as determined by the California Highway Patrol

Officials anticipate that access to the Carson River north of Markleeville will be available shortly after 7 a.m.

Highway 88 from the top of Carson Pass to Woodfords and a portion of Highway 89 from Woodfords to Markleeville will be subject to lower speed limits and travel delays.

The highway closures and reduced speed limits are approved under permit from the state of California. Officials asked that motorists plan alternate routes.