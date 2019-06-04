Demographer’s update show year-to-year population growth in Douglas County

STATELINE, Nev. — Census estimates showed Clark County added the equivalent of Douglas County’s population between 2017 and 2018.

Estimates released on Thursday show Douglas had 48,467 people on July 1, 2018, up from 48,018 in 2017 and 46,997 in 2010.

The number of new residents to the county that is home to Las Vegas and Henderson increased by 48,337 from 2017 to 2018, to 2.23 million people.

The census is conducted every 10 years and is used to apportion representation and funding throughout the United States.

But between census reports, the Nevada demographer’s numbers are used by the Legislature to determine where certain laws apply.

Census Partnership Specialist Kimberly Burgess made a presentation to county commissioners encouraging participation in the April 1, 2020, census.

“The goal of the decennial census is to count everyone once, only once and in the right place,” she said.

Burgess told commissioners that the census is crucial for determining the allocation of $675 billion in federal funds as well as determining representation in Congress.

The state has formed a complete count committee, and Burgess urged the formation of similar, local, committees to ensure everyone in Douglas County is counted.

Different in next year’s census will be self responses online and over the phone, starting March 23, 2020.

She said rural, disabled and tribal communities are typically the most difficult to count.

Some of that is due to lack of trust in the census, which she said does not release any personal information to any other government entity, including law enforcement.