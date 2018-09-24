Douglas County conducts online survey on vacation home rentals

An online survey to find out what residents think of vacation home rentals has been launched by Douglas County.

"The vacation rental issue is undeniably a hot topic in Douglas County," said county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser. "The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners would like to hear your viewpoints on vacation home rentals (short-term rentals) and has launched a survey to allow for public feedback."

Under the county's ordinances, vacation rentals are not allowed outside the Tahoe Township Basin. Operating something like an Air BnB in East Fork Township, which includes Carson Valley and Topaz Ranch Estates, could result in a $5,000 fine for not having a permit.

Planning commissioners and the towns of Gardnerville, Minden and Genoa have all voted that they would prefer the rentals remain limited to the Lake Tahoe basin.

In June, Douglas County Community Development launched a series of workshops to allow for public feedback and is now providing additional opportunity for residents to voice their opinions regarding vacation home rentals.

Short-term residential rentals are rentals that last less than 30 days.

"Services such as Airbnb and VRBO allow people to rent all or parts of their homes as alternative travel accommodations that provide homeowners or renters with extra income," Blosser said. "These services may benefit homeowners, but there are concerns about the impacts on neighborhoods, including concerns about noise, safety, and traffic."

The county's zoning code allows short term/vacation rentals (e.g., Airbnb and VRBO) with the issuance of a Vacation Home Rental Permit and are currently limited to the Tahoe Basin (Tahoe Township). In early 2018 the board discussed the issue of allowing short term rentals countywide, not just within the Lake Tahoe Area.

The survey can be found at http://www.opentownhall.com/portals/123/Issue_6730