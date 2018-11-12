Douglas County fires up VHR hotline; commissioners to host discussion

STATELINE, Nev. — While residents appear to slightly favor vacation rentals countywide, that might not extend to East Fork Township, where they are currently prohibited.

Douglas County commissioners will hear on Nov. 15 the results of a web survey conducted to determine residents desire to expand the county's vacation rental ordinance beyond the Tahoe Basin.

Slightly more than half of the 492 county residents said they would like to see the ordinance expanded, according to the county's survey. That's very close to the number of respondents who said they live outside of the Tahoe basin.

Commissioners have expressed an interest in expanding the ordinance

Less than a quarter of respondents to the survey said they wanted to see vacation rentals permitted at just Lake Tahoe, while 23 percent said they would prefer prohibiting vacation rentals across the county.

Discussion is expected to include whether the vacation home rental program should be extended to the East Fork Township.

On Nov. 5, the county launched a 24-7 hotline and online reporting platform for neighbors to report issues with vacation home rentals.

Host Compliance operates a call center which provides a single point of contact for people to report violations and resolve disputes related to vacation home rentals operating in Douglas County. The telephone number for the 24/7 hotline is 775–234–0404. Online access is also available at http://www.hostcompliance.com/tips

"Vacation home rentals operating in violation of Douglas County Code, including properties with disruptive guest behavior, can pose problems for neighbors," said Melissa Blosser, county spokeswoman. "Because such issues frequently occur during night and weekend hours, the Board of County Commissioners has established a new 24/7 hotline that enables neighbors to reach an operator who will assess the situation and address problems in real time. The service is intended to ensure the accountability of hosts and guests in Douglas County while conserving law enforcement resources."

For information about the Douglas County vacation home rental permit process, or to obtain a copy of Douglas County Code Chapter 20.622, "Vacation Rentals in the Tahoe Township," contact the VHR Division of Community Development at 775-782-6214.