Douglas County seeking representatives for VHR task force

Douglas County is seeking applicants to serve on a task force addressing vacation home rentals.

The task force, formed following direction given at the Nov. 15 commissioners’ meeting, will offer recommendations to the county manager on permitting, managing and/or limiting VHRs.

It will be advisory only, meaning it will not have any power to enact or enforce any regulations.

Those who are interested in serving on the task force should submit a letter of interest, including the reason for your interest, qualifications and area of expertise. Letters are due by noon on Dec. 14.

Letters can be emailed to dlundergreen@douglasnv.us or sent via mail to:

Douglas County Community Development

Attn: Dave Lundergreen

P.O. Box 218

Minden, NV 89423

A panel will be selected and meetings will be scheduled after the Dec. 14 due date.