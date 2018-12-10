Douglas County seeks advisory board members

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for appointment to the following volunteer advisory boards:

911 Surcharge Advisory Committee

Airport Advisory Committee (one for Community-at-Large, one for Business Community, and one for Airport Commercial Community)

Board of Equalization

Carson Water Subconservancy District

Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife

Genoa Historic District Commission

Law Library Board

Library Board of Trustees

Parks and Recreation Commission (two for Tahoe Township, one for Carson Valley resident)

Planning Commission

Regional Transportation Commission

Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Council

Water Conveyance Advisory Committee

Board eligibility requirements vary. All applicants must be Douglas County residents.

Information and application forms are available in the County Manager's Office in the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden (782-9821) or on the Douglas County website: douglascountynv.hosted.civiclive.com/government/county_boards_and_commissions

Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

Appointments will be made at a Douglas County commissioners meeting in January.