Douglas County seeks advisory board members
December 10, 2018
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for appointment to the following volunteer advisory boards:
911 Surcharge Advisory Committee
Airport Advisory Committee (one for Community-at-Large, one for Business Community, and one for Airport Commercial Community)
Board of Equalization
Carson Water Subconservancy District
Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife
Recommended Stories For You
Genoa Historic District Commission
Law Library Board
Library Board of Trustees
Parks and Recreation Commission (two for Tahoe Township, one for Carson Valley resident)
Planning Commission
Regional Transportation Commission
Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Council
Water Conveyance Advisory Committee
Board eligibility requirements vary. All applicants must be Douglas County residents.
Information and application forms are available in the County Manager's Office in the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden (782-9821) or on the Douglas County website: douglascountynv.hosted.civiclive.com/government/county_boards_and_commissions
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
Appointments will be made at a Douglas County commissioners meeting in January.
Trending In: Local
- Douglas County seeking representatives for VHR task force
- Amgen Tour of California returning to South Lake Tahoe in 2019
- New South Lake Tahoe City Council, city clerk to be sworn in Tuesday
- Measure T appears on its way to passing in South Lake Tahoe
- ‘Feast or famine’ ride demand for Uber, Lyft drivers in Lake Tahoe
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny conditions through weekend, snow possible next week
- Realtor group vows to stay involved, looks ‘forward to continued discussion’ following passage of Measure T
- Kirkwood Mountain to open backside, Heavenly Mountain to open California side Saturday
- FINAL ELECTION RESULTS: Measure T passes in South Lake Tahoe
- Sierra snowpack well above average after storms