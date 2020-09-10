Drink of the Week: Capisce’s Chianti

Capisce's Chianti.

It might be just me, but doesn’t red wine seem to pair best with Italian food? Granted, I’m on team red wine so I could drink it with anything, but a dish like, oh I don’t know, Kung Pao Chicken, doesn’t exactly have me clamoring for a nice zinfandel. Or cuisines like Mexican or Thai or Caribbean — none of them are screaming for a pairing of a dry Cab.

I don’t get to talk about wine much in this column (this might be only the third), so anytime I get the opportunity to try a new red wine, I’m on board. Enter Ruffino’s Chianti dancing around Capisce’s dining room.

It’s very light on the nose but it does come with some hints of spice, which seem to hit right up front at first sip. The body is light to medium but it’s also a little rich at the same time. Slight fruity and floral with a little hazelnut leads to a really easy drinking wine that’s as smooth talking as James Bond. Well, maybe not George Lazenby.

The aftertaste is like a cool breeze moving through the pines — very airy. Like most wines, it’s that second sip where you decide if you’re all in or not. I can tell you with this wine, I’d call the best of hands.

Velvety like a snuggly throw blanket in the middle of winter, it seems to want to give you a hug and not let go. Pro tip: if you ever get a red wine wanting to give you hug, just throw your arms around it and let it happen. It should be an experience worth having — unless it falls in the “bear” side of hugs. Then it might have you feeling the aftershocks the following morning. You have been warned.

Capisce? (no, the question mark is not a typo) is located at 178 U.S. Highway 50 in Zephyr Cove. You can visit them online at capiscelaketahoe.com or by phone at 775-580-7500 for more information.