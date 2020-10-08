Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Sweaty Hipster

Tahoe Tavern & Grille’s Sweaty Hipster.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Much like stopping to hear a street musician means a few coins should be paid, any drink that makes you laugh by name alone, should be ordered and drank. Enter the Sweaty Hipster. Maybe it doesn’t make you laugh like it does me, but by taste alone, it should be worth a spin.

This man bun of a cocktail starts out with a muddling of lemon and jalapeno, drawing out all those citrusy and spicy oils. Those get joined in the ring with Absolute mandarin vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice and simple syrup for a quick shake sesh, and then poured into a martini glass with a twist of lemon and jalapeno.

The citrus smells are vibrant out of the gates but as the flavors rush over the taste buds, you’ll realize your nose pulled a fast one. The heat from the pepper lingers just long enough to mellow out all that citrus leaving you with full-flavored burst of enjoyment.

The vodka doesn’t skimp. You know it’s there. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the juices and could easily be the parent version of the juice box. One of these after work and you’re ready to help your kids with their “remote” homework. C’mon. All you parents know what I’m talking about.

Conversely, I could easily see this cocktail as an alternative to the Bloody Mary. Those of you that aren’t on the up and up with the tomato-based libation, give this a go. I mean, keep the bacon that usually comes with the bloody because everything’s better with bacon, right? Yes, even cocktails.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at http://www.tahoetavernandgrill.com or by phone at 775-580-6226.