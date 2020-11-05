Drink of the Week: The Social House’s Big ‘O’ Bloody Mary

The Social House's Big "O" Bloody Mary.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I know what you’re thinking. The Heavens have finally rained down the perfect meal replacement plan — complete with an attention to hangovers. You’re not necessarily wrong, but how can you ever be wrong when there’s bacon involved?

So let’s start there. This buffet starts with a bacon and jalapeno infused vodka done in-house. If I had you at bacon, then just surrender now. The bloody Mary mix is also a house combination of all the typical cast of characters and spices. But when combined with the bacon-infused vodka, it gives the cocktail a bigger depth of flavor. It’s not just vodka you’re peeling back, its layers upon layers of taste.

The spice level is on point. For me, I have to have a little kick with my bloodys, so it was Goldilocks (just right).

The “O” here refers to that face you make when you see something extraordinary. I think a 26-ounce mug with an appetizer for two bursting out like an erupting volcano qualifies. Pro tip: for an extra $4 you can take the mug home.

The cascade of fixins gives you a window into what else the Social House is serving up. Pickled veggies, meat and cheese skewers, olives, celery, shrimp, and of course, bacon, are the party toppers — and each one brings a different gift. There’s sweet, salty, tangy, savory — basically something for everyone.

Not many times have I had a cocktail that carried a little buzz and filled the stomach, but it’s a fun way to spend an afternoon outside in the sun. A good bloody Mary can be the great equalizer.

Oh, and did I mention there’s bacon? If I can ever get my wife to think of bacon the way I do, I’d have the secret to winning every argument. Oh, I’m wrong? Here, have some bacon. Now what was that you were saying?

The Social House is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 3, in South Lake Tahoe. For menu information and details, visit them online at socialhousetahoe.com or give them a ring at 530-539-4746.