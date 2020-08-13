Eat This Week: Burger Lounge’s Jiffy Burger

Burger Lounge's Jiffy Burger.

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

We might as well get the weird question that’s bound to be asked out of the way first: peanut butter on a burger? I know how it might sound, but trust me, just roll with it. I’m sure many of you like peanut butter, so just pretend you’re taking two things you like and getting the best of both worlds.

But before we dive into the P.B., let’s start with the bun. Slightly toasted, these five-inchers are made special for Jiffy Burger locally just so they can make sure everything fits into their burger concoctions. The “everything” for this burger consists of a half-pound patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and the peanut butter.

The patty is a special-made, local-grown mixture of 80/20 beef that is charbroiled before getting draped in cheddar and peanut butter. It sits atop the green and red veggie stack, gets an upgrade with bacon slices, and is topped with a chipotle mayo slathered bun. That’s how it comes. Ready for just the right amount of mess you want in a burger.

Indulgent? Absolutely. Tasty? Without a doubt.

The chipotle gives you a little heat to balance out the peanut butter, which almost takes on a caramelized flavor against the charred burger and bacon. If you can get over the idea of it being strange, what you’ll find is a juicy and creamy burger campaign that’ll have your vote.

If you’re diggin’ on some fries to have with this, my recommendation is to go with the Cajun fries. They’ll bring a little spice to amp up the flavor without giving you the need to hit the fire hydrant to knock out the heat.

If you’ve read this far and you have peanut allergies, I’m sorry. There are plenty other burgers to choose from in the tool shed. You might not have a cool story to tell your friends about what you ate, but maybe they’ll let you try some jelly on your burger. Hey, you never know.

Burger Lounge is located at 717 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu or more information visit them online at burgerloungeintahoe.com or order this burger by phone at 530-542-2010.