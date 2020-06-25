EAT This Week: Inclined Burgers’ Bonanza Burger

Inclined Burgers' Bonanza Burger is a must try for any burger lover.

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Sure, you can look at the menu of Inclined Burgers and Brews and say, I don’t see this burger on the menu. That’s absolutely true. But, what you may not know is that there is a secret menu where the more you visit, the more items you can uncover. So let’s start with one of those items: the Bonanza Burger.

It’s not necessarily revolutionary in its ingredients. You may know it as a western burger, but when you take the time and effort with the ingredients as they do, it’s so much more.

All burgers start with the patty. Here, all patties are hand-pressed at a quarter pound. They get the flat top treatment, which allows for the crème-de-la-crème of burger cooking: charred outside, cooked to juicy perfection inside.

If you’re going to tout using onion rings on your burger, you gotta bring that game like Jordan in the fourth quarter of the finals. And do they ever bring it here. They are huge in size with a crispiness that would make Cap’n Crunch jealous. Big in flavor, the onion breaks off with each bite and adds a sweetness that’s a pure rush of flavor.

The barbecue sauce walks the line perfectly, bringing a balance of sweet and smoky giving the best compliment to the rest of the burger’s ingredients.

Speaking about those other ingredients, how are we this far into the column and I haven’t even mentioned bacon or cheese? Well, we had to start somewhere. The bacon does what bacon does and the melted cheese oozes throughout the burger like a gooey waterfall.

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “I could really go for a good burger,” (which for me is more often than I care to admit), saddle up the family and mosey on down from the Ponderosa for this burger. You’ll thank me later.

Inclined Burgers and Brews is located at 901 Tahoe Blvd, in Incline Village. They are currently open for take-out with limited patio seating Monday – Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information visit them at inclinedburgersandbres.com or by calling 775-298-7909.