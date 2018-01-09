El Dorado County supervisors schedule VHR meeting in South Lake Tahoe

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting in South Lake Tahoe to discuss possible revisions to county rules governing vacation home rentals.

The special meeting, which will take place on Feb. 1, was announced Monday, one day before a meeting in which the supervisors will consider directing staff to draft a moratorium on new vacation home rental (VHR) permits.

District 2 Supervisor Shiva Frentzen asked the item to be put on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. According to the agenda, supervisors will consider conceptually approving an urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on new VHR permits in unincorporated portions of the county within the Tahoe Basin.

That area is represented by Supervisor Sue Novasel, who, along with Supervisor Michael Ranalli, is on an ad hoc committee tasked with addressing the VHR issue.

If approved — which would require support from at least four of the five supervisors — today's item would direct staff to draft the urgency ordinance for consideration and approval at a Jan. 23 meeting.

Recommended Stories For You

VHRs have been a hot-button issue in the region.

In December, South Lake Tahoe City Council approved changes that cap the number of VHRs outside the tourist core and make other changes. Those measures fell short for some residents who are seeking to put a question before voters.

At a November meeting in South Lake Tahoe, Novasel told the audience that the county was not taking anything off the table.

“We’re going to work with staff and related departments to look at and research other jurisdictions and study what’s worked and what hasn’t,” she said. “We are looking at everything from a total ban to not doing anything.”