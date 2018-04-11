El Dorado County VHR ad hoc committee will meet in Meyers

The first public meeting of the committee, which the Board of Supervisors formed in September 2017, was held Feb. 12. It was created to research potential changes to the county’s ordinances governing VHRs and provide suggestions to the supervisors for consideration.

Supervisors Sue Novasel, whose district includes Lake Tahoe, and Michael Ranalli serve on the committee.

VHRs have become one of the most controversial subjects on the California side of Tahoe’s South Shore. In late 2017, South Lake Tahoe City Council approved changes to the city’s VHR ordinance. Those changes included steep increase in fines for violations.

The committee is scheduled to meet one more time before the full Board of Supervisors meet in South Lake Tahoe to discuss VHRs. The supervisors meeting, which has been rescheduled multiple times due to inclement weather and a venue issue, is scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 2, at 6 p.m., at the South Tahoe Middle School, 2940 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The next ad hoc committee meeting is slated for April 23 in Placerville. The committee also has meetings scheduled for May 9 in Meyers, June 11 in Placerville and July 26 in the Tahoe Basin.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include that there will be a meeting May 9 in Meyers.