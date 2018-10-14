Elks Club Drive in Lake Tahoe Basin closed Monday for repaving project

A repaving project will close Elks Club Drive to traffic Monday.

The road, located between the U.S. 50 intersection to Tam O Shanter Drive in the Tahoe Basin, will be closed to ensure the safety of construction workers.

According to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation, the project entails grinding 3-inches of existing pavement and overlaying 3-inches of hot mix asphalt, before striping and adding pavement markings.

The project is expected to last one day.