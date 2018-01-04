Events to teach radon safety and offer free test kits to Nevadans
January 4, 2018
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits from Jan. 2 through Feb. 28.
Radon test kits are available at Cooperative Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at presentations statewide.
Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that's colorless, odorless and tasteless. It comes from the ground and can accumulate in homes, raising the risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 21,000 Americans die each year from radon-caused lung cancer, killing more people than secondhand smoke, drunk driving, house fires and unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning combined.
In Nevada, one in four homes tested show radon concentrations at or above the EPA action level. According to experts, living in a home with radon concentrations at the action level poses a risk of developing lung cancer similar to the risk posed by smoking about half a pack of cigarettes a day.
The risk of radon-caused lung cancer can be reduced. A simple three-day test can determine if a house has a radon problem, and winter is an ideal time to test a home for radon. If radon problems are found, they can be fixed.
Scheduled presentations for Tahoe in Nevada are as follows:
Recommended Stories For You
Jan. 23 — Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., Stateline, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 21 — Incline Village GID, Public Works, 1220 Sweetwater Road, Incline Village, at 6 p.m.
For those who can't attend a presentation, free test kits are available through Feb. 28 at the following area locations:
Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., Stateline.
Incline Village Recreation Center, 980 Incline Way, Incline Village.
Nevadans also can order free test kits at fee4freekit.eventbrite.com, or by mailing in the Radon Test Kit Order form, also available online for printing at http://bit.ly/NRAM18freekit. Ordered test kits will require $4 for shipping.
For information, call the Radon Hotline at 888-RADON10 (888-723-6610), or visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website at http://www.RadonNV.com. Cooperative Extension, the EPA and the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health urge all Nevadans to test their homes for radon.
For information about Cooperative Extension, visit http://www.unce.unr.edu.
Trending In: Local
- Craft beer taproom with dog park opening on 4-acres in South Lake Tahoe
- Go-go dancers at Tahoe outdoor film fest sparks dialogue on objectification of women
- No more parking for skiers at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
- ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ films season nine premiere in South Lake Tahoe
- Will big winter impact water temperature for swimmers in Lake Tahoe?
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Rain likely this week, snow possible Saturday
- Authorities ID Santa Rosa skier who died at Heavenly Mountain Resort
- Two-story sports bar opens on Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe
- SnowGlobe to restore community playfields from festival damage
- California implements lands pass for Hope Valley