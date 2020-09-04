Far West Masters scholarship applications now open

Whittell graduate Gunnar Barnwell maneuvers around a slalom gate in the Far West series in 2019.

Provided / Bill Barnwell

Scholarship applications are now open for Far West Skiing athletes ages 13 through 20.

The scholarships, awarded by Far West Masters, will be awarded based on a combination of work ethic, academics, citizenship, financial needs, and race results.

“Even with the uncertainties due to the pandemic with what will happen in the upcoming ski season, we plan to go forward with this program,” said Eddie Moze, chairman Masters Scholarship Fund, in a statement. “We will be flexible with regards to funding and athlete requirements based on the expected updates of schedules and programs.”

Applications are due Oct. 12, and winners will be announced in late November. Far West Masters Scholarship Program has been raising funds for alpine skiers since 1992.