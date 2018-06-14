Former Scripps/Howard estate on Lake Tahoe East Shore hits market for $35 million (video)

An expansive estate on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore recently hit the market for $35 million.

The estate, located in Glenbrook and known as the Pines, was originally developed as a summer retreat for the Scripps/Howard newspaper family back in the 1930s, according to Chase International.

Originally 26 acres, the property was eventually sold in the ’50s and divided into four different parcels — two of which make up the Pines.

The 13.6-acre double parcel includes a main residence, guesthouse and caretaker's home.

The grounds feature a three-hole golf course with practice green, swimming pool and spa, waterfalls, covered bridge, trout ponds, baseball practice enclosure and granite outcroppings.

Recommended Stories For You

The main residence was built in 1998 and is a contemporary, mountain style home with multi-level windows. It features two rustic cherry staircases, master wing, four guest suites and sitting area, large bunk room, gym or office area, spa and wine room.

The grounds resemble a park, with walkways, patios and decks for outdoor living. The 3,000-square-foot guesthouse is a replica of the original historic main house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.