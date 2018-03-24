Former South Lake Tahoe city manager ‘Thank You’ party scheduled for Sunday

A South Lake Tahoe brewery is hosting a "Nancy Kerry Thank You Party" for the newly-resigned city manager this Sunday.

"It just seemed fitting that someone who served the city for so long should have a nice send off," said Ted Kennedy, a partner in Outpost Brewing Company, which will host the event on March 25 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On March 6, South Lake Tahoe City Council accepted Kerry's conditional letter of resignation — one month after she was placed on indefinite paid leave. Citing a personnel matter, members of City Council refused to discuss why Kerry — who had served as city manager since 2012 — was placed on leave following a review by a private firm.

The agreement notes that Kerry "alleged various claims against the city" and that "the city disputes all wrongdoing." It also includes a non-disparagement clause, which prevents both sides from writing anything "negative, defamatory or critical of the other party."

Kennedy noted that he was not aware of what transpired between the city and Kerry, but as an owner of multiple businesses in South Lake Tahoe, his interactions with Kerry had always been positive.

"I had a great experience with the city employees and at some level I assume it's because of her leadership. Anytime I had a chance to interact with her she was always helpful," said Kennedy.

When Kennedy posted about the event on Facebook, "a couple of anonymous donors" came forward to donate the first $1,500 in beer and food sales.

Since Kerry was placed on leave, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue Chief Jeff Meston has served as acting city manager. The city is now beginning the conversation on how they will go about hiring a permanent city manager.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Meston told councilmembers he had begun the process of sending out "requests for qualifications" for recruiting firms.

But it's still unclear how the City Council will proceed.

"Do we want to go out and search? Do we want to wait for the new council? We need to have a discussion about this," said councilmember Tom Davis at the meeting.

The hiring of a new city manager is expected to be agendized for a future meeting.