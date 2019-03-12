Four more members added to Douglas County VHR task force

STATELINE, Nev. — Two Lake Tahoe and two Carson Valley members have been added to the list of 11 members of a task force designed to examine vacation home rentals in Douglas County.

Tahoe residents Ralph Tognetti and Ben Johnson, and Valley residents Margaret Pross and John Zemlock were selected to join the now 15-member task force.

The list of members was expanded after county commissioners noted the original list seemed to favor rentals.

Acting Community Development Director David Lundergreen said the first meeting of the task force will be held shortly after the new county manager takes office, which could be March 11.

VHRs are currently only legal in Tahoe Township, where there are 546.

There were 450 unpermitted rentals at Lake Tahoe and in East Fork, Acting County Manager Jenifer Davidson told commissioners in January.

She said that's down from the 1,290 noncompliant properties. Since November, 65 property owners have applied for new permits.

Letters were sent to 80 vacation rental operators and 66 are now in compliance. The rest have been sent a second notice to come into compliance by the end of the month. Failure to do so carries a $5,000 fine, Davidson said.

A dozen of those are located in Carson Valley. The letters prompted three to apply for a permit to operate a bed and breakfast.

Unlike the vacation rentals, a bed and breakfast requires that the owner occupy the property while people are there. That process requires a public hearing before the planning commission.

Already appointed to the committee are:

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority's Carol Chaplin

Zephyr Cove GID Chairman Mickie Hempler

Glenbrook Rental Program LLC's Kevin Kjer

Summit Village HOA President Lauren Romain

Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Teshara

Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors representative Natalie Yannish.

Genoa Lakes HOA's Dan Aynesworth

Carson Valley Golf Course owner Tom Brooks

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock

Business owner Dana Reed

Carson Valley Visitors Authority Director Jan Vandermade