Free entry, fishing at Nevada state parks on Saturday

Visitors to any of Nevada's many state parks on Saturday will receive free admission.

The perk, which also includes free fishing, is part of "Discover Nevada State Parks Day," an effort to get people out enjoying the various parks throughout the state.

The Tahoe Basin is home to four popular state parks: Sand Harbor, Spooner Lake, Van Sickle Bi-State Park and Cave Rock.

Nearby state parks outside the basin include Washoe Lake and Mormon Station State Historic Park. A complete list of state parks can be found at parks.nv.gov/parks.

Park visitors will receive free day use admission and free fishing (no license required) at all of Nevada's state parks.

"Nevada's state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities," State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson said in a press release. "For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse."

Discover Nevada State Parks Day is also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don't have one yet, to pick one up while visiting any state park. Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.

For information on the Nevada State Parks Passport Booklet, or to find a list of state parks, visit parks.nv.gov.