Fresh Tracks benefit snowshoe race Sunday may be adjusted due to snow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race this weekend may turn into a hike depending on the conditions late in the week.

Due to lack of snow, the walk, race may turn into just a hike on a dirt trail as a backup plan, but the point of the event is to support a good cause, Metavivor, metastatic breast cancer awareness.

“We have a backup of doing a trail walk/run without snowshoes if there is not enough snow,” said event director Carol Nageotte.

“We don’t want a mudfest either. We will go out on Thursday to scout out a course. We’d still like people to come out and have fun.”

The event, hosted by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club, starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Historic Camp Richardson Resort.

For those who like to compete, unique awards are three deep in each division.

The tax-deductible entry fee is $30 and includes a commemorative scarf, use of snowshoes if needed and a post race barbecue.

On the grill will be sausages to go along with other post-race refreshments, vegetarian chili, fruit, cookies and cocoa.

For more information, call 775-588-2864, email: tahoecarol@charter.net or visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org.