Garden domes constructed at Zephyr Cove Elementary

Pedro Kinner, Steve Rozier, Josh Benham, Sean Ryan and Eric Pacheco work on building the frames for the garden domes at ZCES.

Provided / Amy Cranch

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — With the support of the Zephyr Cove Elementary School Parent Club and a generous donation from Lisa Maloff, Amy Cranch volunteered to organize the construction of two 18-foot garden domes which are now in place at Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

Over fall break, a group of volunteers that included parents and students, put in the sweat equity to construct two garden domes which will provide opportunities for students to learn about growing items from “farm to table.”

The focus of the garden domes is to provide an addition to the already rich science experiences that currently exist at the school related to the unique ecosystems of the Lake Tahoe region.