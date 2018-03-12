Glenbrook home on Lake Tahoe East Shore sells for $13 million

A lakefront property in Glenbrook recently sold for $13 million.

The 2.51-acre property includes a cove, pier, boatlift and beach. The main home and guesthouse total 4,692-square-feet of living space, with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a five-car garage. The home closed for $13,145,000.

The sale, coordinated by Chase International agents in February, is only one of the recent high-profile developments regarding a multi-million dollar property at Lake Tahoe.

A property in Homewood’s Fleur du Lac Estates, which served as the backdrop for several scenes in "The Godfather Part II," went on the market for $3.7 million earlier this year.

In December, the 6.2-acre Brushwood Estate on Tahoe's West Shore was listed for $45 million.