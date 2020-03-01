Gunbarrel Tavern wins closely-contested inaugural chili contest

Chef Andrew Anderson and his crew from Gunbarrel Tavern take home the first place trophy at the inaugural Mid-Winter Chili Classic in South Lake Tahoe.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On a night designed to find out who makes the best chili in South Lake Tahoe, Gunbarrel Tavern and Eatery came out victorious in a close contest.

The Mid-Winter Chili Classic was held last Thursday, Feb. 20, at AleWorX at the Y and each contestant put their best chili foot forward, giving the big crowd a night of scratch made varieties.

Eight local restaurants vied for the title of chili champion; each delivering a dish that was not only unique, but equally delicious.

Sonney’s BBQ Shack, Ten Crows BBQ, McP’s Taphouse, Cold Water Brewery, Chicken in a Barrel, Turn 3 and Lucky Beaver rounded out the remaining restaurants.

If you were unable to attend the Tribune-sponsored event, but want to see what a winning chili tastes like, you’re in luck. Gunbarrel’s smoked rib meat and white bean chili is on their menu every day.