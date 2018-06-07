Hope Valley setting for workday, concert

The Friends of Hope Valley will spend the weekend of June 9-10 working and celebrating one of the main jewels in Alpine County's tiara.

The group's annual workday starts 9 a.m. June 9 with participants meeting at Pickett's Junction in Hope Valley.

Projects include watershed habitat improvement, highway clean up and fence work. Bring work gloves, shovels, sunblock, hats and a snack. Projects will be completed by 11:30, allowing time to join the celebrations at Woodfords' Mad Dog Café where a trio of authors will be signing local history books.

The newly opened Cafe will be providing free hors-d'oeuvres, coffee, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Friends of Hope Valley membership meeting will be at the Café following the celebration.

The Back Forty Bluegrass band will return for a Friends of Hope Valley benefit concert 1-4 p.m. June 10 at Sorensen's Resort located on Highway 88 in Hope Valley, near Picketts Junction.

The day will include music and food from Sorensen's Cafe. Accompanying the Back Forty will be "local folkies" Larry Nair and Beth Oliverto, the Ten Dollar Pony.

Sorensen's Resort is hosting the concert and will match the funds raised by the $10 donation for the concert.

For more information visit Friendsofhopevalley.org or email info@hopevalley.com