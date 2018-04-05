Lake Tahoe Humane Society welcomes board member applications

On Saturday, April 7, Lake Tahoe Humane Society will open its doors for community members to fill out board member application forms from 5-6 p.m.

As the Tribune previously reported, the organization is exploring the possibility of implementing a new board after the community noted that it's time for the nonprofit to change its structure and current members expressed exhaustion over the amount of work they have put into the society over the past year.

The organization has been reeling since embezzlement accusations were levied against former executive director Niki Congero. The board fired Congero in April 2017, accusing her of embezzling thousands of dollars.

Those who are not looking to be on the board but would like to volunteer will be able to pick up necessary forms outside the door of the property, located at 884 Emerald Bay Road.

The date of the next board meeting has yet to be announced, as it depends on the turnout of community members interested in being on the board.