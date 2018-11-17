Inaugural Turkey Trot on Sunday to benefit Tahoe’s homeless

A 5K in South Lake Tahoe Sunday will raise money for a local nonprofit created to help the area’s homeless.

The city of South Lake Tahoe's recreation department is partnering with the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless to organize the inaugural Turkey Trot this weekend.

The 5k, as well as a “kiddie run,” will take place Sunday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Runners should meet at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

Cost is $15 for those ages 11-17 and $20 for runners 18 and older. Children 10 and younger are free.

Participants can register here.