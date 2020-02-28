Incline boys suffer tough loss in state title game

Incline's Brad Rye battles for a rebound Thursday against West Wendover.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School dominated class 2A boys’ basketball in Nevada the entire season, until the final game.

The Highlanders run for consecutive state championships fizzled Thursday when their shots wouldn’t fall.

Rival West Wendover defeated Incline 61-54 in the title game of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class State Championships that were held Thursday, Feb 28, at University of Nevada, Reno’s Lawlor Events Center.

Incline played West Wendover three times prior to state and beat them every time but some big plays by the Wolverines combined with missed shots by Incline decided the game.

“Playing the same team four times is tough, beating a team four times is tough,” said Incline head coach Tim Kelly.

The score was close the whole game, with Incline taking the first half lead 23-19.

However, Incline wasn’t hitting shots it normally makes. They only canned two 3-pointers compared to their average of seven per game.

“We just didn’t have our best shooting day,” Kelly said.

Kelly also attributes their loss to “some gigantic plays” by West Wendover.

There were also some tough calls by the referees.

“I’m not going to allow a referee to be the reason we win or lose a game,” said Kelly. “I felt our aggression offensively should’ve been rewarded a little more.”

With two minutes left in the game, Incline trailed by two points and could have sent the game into overtime. However, several fouls were called, allowing West Wendover to take, and make, free throws.

Incline sophomore TT Valosek finished with 19 points, scoring nearly one-third of the Highlander points.

Despite the loss, Kelly is incredibly proud of the team.

“This is a phenomenal team, they owned the North” Kelly said. “It sucks to lose the last one but we’re never going to measure the season on one loss.”

The Highlanders finished the season 25-4 overall and 16-0 in the Northern League. They won the league championship and also the northern regional title.