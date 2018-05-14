Interim city manager, food trucks, $1,000 VHR fines on South Lake Tahoe council agenda

Another South Lake Tahoe City Council meeting, another packed agenda.

On Tuesday, May 15, councilmembers will meet to discuss a range of topics, including the hire of an interim city manager, the future of food truck regulations in the city, and the $1,000 fines for vacation home rental violations, to name a few.

INTERIM CITY MANAGER

South Lake Tahoe City Council will authorize the hire of interim city manager applicant Dirk Brazil on Tuesday.

Brazil recently retired as the city manager of Davis after three years. He previously worked as the Yolo County Assistant County Administrator, held several positions at the California State Legislature, and was the deputy director for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The terms of the contract have Brazil starting on June 4 and working until a permanent city manager is appointed. His salary would be $103.85/hour. The offer is contingent on the successful completion of a background check and drug test.

Councilmembers also will discuss and possibly provide direction on the recruitment and compensation of a permanent city manager.

CONTROVERSIAL CONTRACT

At the May 1 meeting, City Council opted not to approve and pay a contract with the firm that reviewed city leadership prior to the resignation of former City Manager Nancy Kerry.

There was discussion as to whether the contract had been fulfilled due to the lack of a "summary written report" as indicated in Municipal Resource Group's agreement letter.

Council decided that a subcommittee of Mayor Wendy David and Mayor Pro Tem Tom Davis would meet with MRG to determine if they wanted to commission the written report, which might contain information as to why Kerry was placed on indefinite paid leave and subsequently resigned. Whether the document would have been public is unclear.

Up until this time, councilmembers have cited the Brown Act and personnel matters as the reason for not discussing Kerry's employment. Upon her resignation, the city also entered into a non-disparagement clause.

On Tuesday, the payment of $11,500 to MRG is again agendized, and the staff report indicates there will be no written report.

"Pursuant to City Council direction on May 1… MRG has amended its scope of services to memorialize that a presentation on findings was provided by MRG to the City Council in closed session," reads the report. "No written report is required under the amended scope of services."

FOOD TRUCKS

Upon request from several members of the public, the topic of food truck regulations is on the agenda at Tuesday's meeting.

Four years ago the city of South Lake Tahoe wrote an ordinance to regulate food trucks. The code doesn't allow for a long-term operating license for parking and selling food around the city, even on private property. Instead, anyone who wants to sell food from a truck must apply for a temporary special use permit.

With food trucks continuing to gain popularity around the country, proponents are asking for regulations that allow for the industry to operate in South Lake Tahoe.

$1,000 VHR FINES

The newly-implemented $1,000 vacation home rental fines are on deck for discussion Tuesday.

Following an April 15 presentation by city staff on the new VHR regulations and subsequent public comment, council asked for additional information from staff on certain issues.

The regulations have earned negative press from national media outlets for the high price tag for violations like parking on the street.

"The City Council might consider establishing a residential permit parking program on certain or all City streets which would prioritize parking on streets to residents and their guests who possess parking permits, and limit the duration of parking allowed by non-permittees," reads the staff report.

VHR parking at condominium properties, bear box exemptions for properties with dumpsters or Home Owner Associations, and VHR permits for timeshares are other topics council will address.

BIJOU PARK CREEK WATERSHED

Following the demolition of the Knights Inn last August, the city of South Lake Tahoe is moving forward with plans to restore a portion of the 80-acre Bijou Park Creek Watershed before Halferty Development begins construction of the Bijou Marketplace.

Restoring the watershed will reduce the amount of nutrients and sediment flowing into Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday, City Council is poised to accept $300,000 of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency funding for the project, as well as $800,000 from the California Tahoe Conservancy to acquire two additional residential properties to expand the scope of the watershed restoration.

At the meeting council also will award the $322,396 construction contract for the project to Thomas Haen Company.