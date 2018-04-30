Jamie Anderson eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’
April 30, 2018
Jamie Anderson's time on ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” came to a quick end Monday night.
The South Shore resident, Olympian and two-time snowboard slopestyle gold medalist, was one of two athletes eliminated after the first episode of the four-week live event.
Anderson, who was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, performed the waltz and was awarded 19 out of 30 points from the judges.
Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon also was eliminated.
We bet #TeamInnerG are feelin’ REALLY good after that beautiful Viennese Waltz. 😍❄️ #DWTS
.@JamieAsnow and @artemchigvintse have us all Feeling Good with their Viennese Waltz! 💫#DWTS: Athletes pic.twitter.com/GwLfHBr8m1
— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) May 1, 2018
