Kingsbury drainage work substantially completed

Drainage work on the Valley side of Kingsbury Grade has been substantially completed, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

While minor shoulder and other closures may intermittently take place for construction cleanup, the lane closures previously in place on the roadway have been removed.

Since the project began in fall 2017, NDOT installed approximately 1,500 linear feet of new storm drain pipe and reinforced roughly 14,000 linear feet of eroding roadway drainage pipe with a cured-in-place pipe liner, according to the department. A flexible pipe liner was inserted into existing drainage pipes. Resins in the liners were then hardened, creating a durable pipe able to last decades.

The reinforcing pipe liners are often more cost-effective and less disruptive than traditional "dig and replace" pipe repair methods, according to NDOT. The project also replaced certain roadway drainage inlets and added manholes for additional drainage access.

The approximately $4.4 million project by contractor Q&D Construction was a proactive measure to help preserve roadway stability and safety for all of those who rely on Kingsbury Grade to connect Tahoe and the Carson Valley.

The section of road is traveled by approximately 5,600 vehicles daily, with many of the drainage features first constructed by federal agencies in the 1960s.

NDOT also has plans to improve other areas of roadway drainage on Kingsbury Grade.