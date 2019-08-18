Kingsbury Grade work begins Monday

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS ■ Always buckle up. ■ Pay attention. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and vehicles may be working near the road. ■ Always slow to posted work zone speed limits. ■ Remember that even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed.

GENOA, Nev. — Single-lane closures and travel delays will be in place on the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade beginning Monday as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

Beginning Aug. 19 through late September, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place Mondays through Fridays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with delays of up to 30 minutes to be expected. NDOT advises drivers allow for extra travel time and adhere to posted speed limits.

The road work will take place on Kingsbury Grade between mileposts 3.5 to 11, from just below Daggett Summit to the intersection of Foothill Road south of Genoa. The road will be resurfaced with a layer of new asphalt and roadway gravel and sealed with a top layer.

The use of crushed aggregate rock and asphalt will help protect and prolong pavement, according to NDOT. The section of road was last resurfaced in 2004.

In 2014, NDOT completely reconstructed the lake side of Kingsbury Grade, making improvements to roadway surface, drainage, curb and gutter and more. The current roadway resurfacing is east of the reconstructed roadway, and not in the same area that was reconstructed.