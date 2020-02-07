Lady Highlanders earn crucial victory, in charge of league, top seed

Incline's Brooke Gutheil competes earlier this year.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Friday was girls’ night at Incline High School.

Yeah, the boys played later that night, but the Lady Highlanders played their biggest game of the season — and won.

Incline defeated rival and nemesis White Pine 47-40 in front of a packed house at Lake Tahoe.

“It was a very intense and very well played game by both teams,” said Highlanders head coach Indra Winquest.

“We jumped on them and then we got into foul trouble and they came back. But in the second half we held them off. It was so exciting, each team kept hitting big shots and the crowd was electric.”

Eiley Tippins led the way for Incline (18-3, 13-1 2A Northern League) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

But she also got into foul trouble in the second quarter and the Highlanders had trouble executing. Incline led 14-2 after the first quarter but only 17-16 at halftime.

“The defense had to regroup after Eiley got into foul trouble, and we turned over the ball a little much, but in the third quarter we really started playing well,” Winquest said.

Elisabeth Stranzl added 12 points and four steals, Brooke Gutheil added seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Sami Giangreco had eight points, but it was her defense that had Winquest excited.

She allowed just four points to White Pine’s star player Eva Kingston.

“Eiley had a big game, Liz hit some big shots, but Sami was the star with the way she defended Eva,” Winquest said.

“She also hit two huge baskets late that really sealed it for us.”

Following White Pine on Friday night, Incline steamrolled its next three opponents, West Wendover 55-17 on Saturday, Silver Stage 63-23 on Tuesday, both games were at home, and then 65-19 over Coral Academy on Wednesday night in Reno.

Tippins had 14 points and nine rebounds against Wendover and Stranzl added 13 points and six assists.

Tippins added 15 points and 10 rebounds against Silver Stage while Madison Corneil added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Tippins again led the offense Wednesday with 20 points on 10 of 13 shooting while Stranzl added 17 points, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Gutheil added 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and also blocked three shots.

The Highlanders are in total control of the No. 1 seed and league title race with two games to play, vs. North Tahoe (2-10 Northern) on Tuesday and Yerington (10-2 Northern) on Friday.

“We beat White Pine and I think we can play even better,” Winquest said.

“We’re getting healthier and now we just need to beat North Tahoe and Yerington to close it out, and those are teams we’ve already beaten handily this year.”